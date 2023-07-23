What Amber Heard Has Been Up To Since The Johnny Depp Trial

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial, which took place over the summer of 2022, has already inspired a TMZ documentary series, billions (yes, billions) of TikTok views, and a larger cultural conversation surrounding domestic violence. What's more, it forever affected Amber Heard's life. After a six-week televised trial, Johnny Depp was awarded a combined $10.35 million in damages and Heard just $2 million. By all accounts, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star came out ahead, both financially and in the court of public opinion. As an anonymous source told People, "[Amber Heard] couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" when the proceedings came to a close.

Reportedly, the "Magic Mike 2" actor took refuge in Madrid, Spain, where she isn't recognized quite so much. "She spends every day with her girl [Oonagh]. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom," said another source in a conversation with People. She's also done her best to return to acting, starring in 2023's "In the Fire" and continuing work in DC's upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" despite massive public backlash.

Amber Heard thinks her 2022 trial is an example of social media gone haywire and is standing by her 2022 testimony.