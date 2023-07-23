How Jill Biden And Prince Harry's Long-Standing Alliance Began

Prince Harry made waves in early 2023 when his bombshell-packed memoir "Spare" hit bookstore shelves, selling a whopping 1.43 million copies in its first day and setting a Guinness World Record as the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. First Lady Jill Biden was among the many to read the book cover to cover, per Daily Mail, which may seem like an unusual reading list choice for a woman who's busy leading White House initiatives and squeezing in time for her job as a community college teacher.

However, when you realize that Biden and the Duke of Sussex have a long-standing friendship, it makes sense that she would carve out time to learn about the royal's personal life, explained in his own words. According to People, the pair first met in 2013, when Joe Biden hadn't yet become president and Harry hadn't yet made his royal exit. The prince was visiting the U.S. and attended an event to honor American and British wounded service members — a cause that both the first lady and Harry are deeply passionate about.

Since then, the two have continued to forge a strong alliance, creating an unlikely — but totally sweet — friendship.