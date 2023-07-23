Meet Geraldo Rivera's Wife, Erica Michelle Levy

Journalist and committed Republican Geraldo Rivera was a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. The two were once good friends, with a bond spanning years. However, his wife, documentarian Erica Michelle Levy, is on the opposite side of the aisle. As a President Joe Biden supporter, Rivera admitted that ahead of the 2020 election, there was some strain in the couple's home.

"There are tensions at home. My wife and daughter are very active and contribute to the Democrats. They put this sign on my lawn, and I was horrified!" Rivera admitted to Page Six.

Though he seemingly has no plans for joining the Democratic party, Rivera does have plans of possibly joining the Senate. He and Trump are no longer allies. Rivera has vowed to keep his former pal from returning to the White House due to his handling of the Capitol riots and refusal to accept the 2020 election defeat. Despite a difference in political opinions, Rivera has remained firm that this is not something that defines his marriage. Instead, the couple splits their time between boating and basking in their Shaker Heights, Cleveland mansion. With Rivera being let go from "The Five" in June 2023, it seems that Levy will have much more time to spend with her husband and daughter.