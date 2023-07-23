What Really Went Down Between Elizabeth And Nikolas On General Hospital?

Of all the men that Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has loved on "General Hospital," Nikolas Cassadine has probably been the most infuriating to her. Often caught up in a triangle with Nikolas' brother, Lucky Spencer, the two were more friends than lovers over the years and have been a constant presence in each other's lives. It seemed that when one was free, the other was involved with another person, and often Nikolas' schemes would raise the ire of Liz. Nikolas was originated by actor Tyler Christopher, and in 2019 he was recast with Marcus Coloma, who was once again recast in 2022, this time with Adam Huss finishing up Nik's storyline. Many Cassadines are known for being villainous, and every so often Nik's dark side emerges, and he makes terrible choices.

While Elizabeth was engaged to Lucky Spencer (then Jonathan Jackson), she and Nikolas were attracted to each other and ended up having an affair. When Lucky eventually found out about it, he left her. However, Elizabeth became pregnant and didn't know who the father was. A DNA test showed that Nik was the baby daddy, although it was later revealed that his grandmother, the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), had tinkered with the test results because she thought it would be hilarious watching a Cassadine raise the child of their rival family, the Spencers. When Aiden was born in 2010, performance artist and serial killer Franco (then James Franco) kidnapped him, but fortunately Lucky came to the rescue.