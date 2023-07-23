What Really Went Down Between Elizabeth And Nikolas On General Hospital?
Of all the men that Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has loved on "General Hospital," Nikolas Cassadine has probably been the most infuriating to her. Often caught up in a triangle with Nikolas' brother, Lucky Spencer, the two were more friends than lovers over the years and have been a constant presence in each other's lives. It seemed that when one was free, the other was involved with another person, and often Nikolas' schemes would raise the ire of Liz. Nikolas was originated by actor Tyler Christopher, and in 2019 he was recast with Marcus Coloma, who was once again recast in 2022, this time with Adam Huss finishing up Nik's storyline. Many Cassadines are known for being villainous, and every so often Nik's dark side emerges, and he makes terrible choices.
While Elizabeth was engaged to Lucky Spencer (then Jonathan Jackson), she and Nikolas were attracted to each other and ended up having an affair. When Lucky eventually found out about it, he left her. However, Elizabeth became pregnant and didn't know who the father was. A DNA test showed that Nik was the baby daddy, although it was later revealed that his grandmother, the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), had tinkered with the test results because she thought it would be hilarious watching a Cassadine raise the child of their rival family, the Spencers. When Aiden was born in 2010, performance artist and serial killer Franco (then James Franco) kidnapped him, but fortunately Lucky came to the rescue.
Liz didn't want to hurt Nikolas
Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) thought Aiden resembled Lucky, so Liz did her own DNA test, proving Lucky was the father. An upset Nikolas kidnapped the child, only to regret his decision and return Aiden to Liz after she grieved when she thought her other son, Jake, died in a hit-and-run accident. Later, when Elizabeth briefly visited her sister Sarah Webber (Sarah Laine) in California, Nikolas hired Brook Lynn Ashton (then Adrienne Leon) as his business escort. Unfortunately, the two started developing feelings for each other, and when Liz returned thinking she'd give a relationship with Nik the college try, it was too late. While Nik preferred to be with Brook Lynn, an opportunity presented itself for her to expand her singing career by going on tour with a band, so she left town for a time.
Liz then became romantically entangled with A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) after his family's pickle relish business caused him to have panic attacks and she helped him through it. But when Nik got injured and she then helped him, A.J. became jealous, so she and Nikolas kissed. But, not wanting to hurt Lucky by dating his brother again, she tried making things work with A.J. However, A.J.'s alcoholism took hold of him, ruining his life, which tragically ended when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) shot him. Nikolas himself would later be shot by Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) in 2016, and he was presumed dead.
Nik's behavior got worse over the years
It turned out Nikolas was actually alive and was in hiding for years. Everyone, including Elizabeth and his son Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), was furious with him. Spencer's then-girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), worked to break up Nik and Ava Jerome (Maura West), so she slept with Nikolas. When Nik thought Ava accidentally killed Esme by tossing her off the building's parapet, they covered it up. But she survived and was in hiding due to her many crimes. She turned up pregnant and assaulted Liz on the docks. Eventually, Elizabeth traced her back to Wyndemere and found Nikolas holding Esme prisoner. Despite it being a really bad idea, Liz's nursing instincts took over and she secretly helped Nik give Esme prenatal care.
Esme eventually escaped, and took another header off of the parapet, later resurfacing with amnesia. A furious Ava confronted Nikolas, and when he threatened to take her daughter Avery away, she hit him with a small statue and believed she killed him. Liz eventually confessed her part in holding Esme captive, and her honesty got her the job as head nurse at General Hospital. But Ava and Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) hid Nik's body, only to have it stolen by Austin's cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey), who is now blackmailing them about the whole incident. But it's only a matter of time before Nik returns and tries to mend fences with Liz.