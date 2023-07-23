The Worst Types Of People On HGTV's House Hunters

Reality TV wouldn't be the same without a popularly unpopular antagonist, and lucky for us, "House Hunters" has a handful of the best anti-heroes around. In fact, would it be an episode of "House Hunters" if we didn't yell at our screens from time to time?

Still, whether or not we tune in to the seven best or seven worst shows of HGTV, "House Hunters" is a reemerging favorite because of the drama. We love to see a Cinderella story, even for the stepsisters. In fact, some notorious contestants have told all about their experiences on the show, like the first couple who had a lot to say about their time on the show. We all want to root for those looking for a forever home, especially if you opt to watch "House Hunters International," where the contestants are slightly more well-off and the landscapes are anything but vanilla. With such high-profile homes to hunt, it's no wonder that the show would host personalities of equal exuberance, even if they make us want to pull out our hair. Still, no matter what version of "House Hunters" you enjoy watching, it's almost a given that there will be at least one deliciously dramatized character in the episode to take in. The drama, after all, is what we live for!