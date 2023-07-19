How Barack And Michelle Obama Feel About Their Daughters Dating

Raising teens is a lesson in patience and humility no matter who you are, even if you're the president. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have often shared their personal challenges and struggles. Every aspect of their lives has been scrutinized, including their parenting. Their daughters, Malia and Sasha, also have had to live in the spotlight during pivotal moments like dating.

Mailia was 10 years old and Sasha was only 7 when they moved into the White House (via PBS). Yet even by the time their dad was re-elected, they had grown immensely and weren't the little girls they were when they first got a glimpse of the Oval Office. The girls grew up before our eyes and blossomed into the stunning young ladies they are today. Of course, it couldn't have been easy hitting puberty and dating before the eyes of the world.

All the while, Barack and Michelle tried their best to give them as normal a life as possible. They made school a priority, took them to after-school sports and activities, and kept their lives as private as they could as they maneuvered through significant periods in the girls' lives.