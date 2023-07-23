A Look Back At Chase Chrisley's Heartfelt Proposal To Emmy Medders
One thing to know about Chase Chrisley is that he pulled out all the stops when he proposed to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders. During Season 3 of " Growing Up Chrisley," fans watched as the reality star pondered the idea of popping the question to his Medders. He even showed off the beautiful ring he'd purchased, and, even with some lingering apprehension from his mother, Julie Chrisley, Chase moved forward with making things official with Medders.
The thriving real estate agent proposed on October 5, 2022, and the occasion was nothing short of amazing. Despite the couple discussing marriage plans on the USA Network series, in images of the iconic proposal, Medders appeared genuinely surprised that her longtime lover had pulled off such an elaborate event. Opting for maximum romance, Chase spared no expense for his bride-to-be during the big day, which took place in Tennessee. Fans were left swooning over Chase's heartfelt display, and almost a year later, it is still heavily discussed on social media.
Chase Chrisley popped the question at the First Horizon Baseball Stadium
After a brief breakup in 2021, Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders quickly rekindled their romance and inched closer to the alter. By the time Chase got down on bended knee, they'd been together nearly three years and were happier than ever. For this reason, Chase made the evening extra special by renting the entire First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Nashville, where the Triple-A Nashville Sounds play.
As if securing the massive 12,000-seat facility was not impressive enough, Chase took things a step further by decorating portions of the stadium with 175,000 red rose petals, many of which were on the field in the shape of a heart. Silver heart balloons were also present as Medders walked onto the area where Chase ultimately asked for her hand in marriage. A professional photographer was on hand, capturing Medders clearly in shock as Chase presented the gorgeous diamond ring. Obviously, the University of Georgia graduate said yes with little hesitation. The Chrisley family and Medders' loved ones were present in the stands, witnessing the stunning proposal. Her father Michael, who lives with ALS, was also in attendance, something that Medders was particularly grateful for considering the debilitating illness.
The couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle
With such a grand display of affection, many people were eager to know when Chase would be officially making Emmy the new Mrs. Chrisley. However, the Elegant Tans founder revealed during an April 2023 Q&A session that the pair were in no rush to wed. When answering her Instagram follower's inquiries, Medders shared that no date had been selected for the ceremony.
Medders and Chase don't post too much of their love on social media. However, in the few glimpses littering her Instagram profile, the two are all smiles. Despite no timeline for their wedding, they seem to be doing well, especially considering the extra pressure that the Chrisley family is under. It is unlikely that Chase will want to get married right now with his parents, Todd and Julie, both incarcerated for tax fraud charges. Instead, the professional tanner and her future husband are simply enjoying the new chapter in their relationship.