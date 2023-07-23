A Look Back At Chase Chrisley's Heartfelt Proposal To Emmy Medders

One thing to know about Chase Chrisley is that he pulled out all the stops when he proposed to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders. During Season 3 of ​" Growing Up Chrisley," fans watched as the reality star pondered the idea of popping the question to his Medders. He even showed off the beautiful ring he'd purchased, and, even with some lingering apprehension from his mother, Julie Chrisley, Chase moved forward with making things official with Medders.

The thriving real estate agent proposed on October 5, 2022, and the occasion was nothing short of amazing. Despite the couple discussing marriage plans on the USA Network series, in images of the iconic proposal, Medders appeared genuinely surprised that her longtime lover had pulled off such an elaborate event. Opting for maximum romance, Chase spared no expense for his bride-to-be during the big day, which took place in Tennessee. Fans were left swooning over Chase's heartfelt display, and almost a year later, it is still heavily discussed on social media.