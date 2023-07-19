Lacey Chabert Returns In Hallmark's Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up With Wes Brown

If you're a fan of Hallmark movies, you're probably also a Lacey Chabert fan. The "Mean Girls" actor has been in over 30 Hallmark films, which makes it hard to narrow down Chabert's best Hallmark movies. One recent favorite of many fans is "Haul Out the Holly." And if you're ready for Christmas in July, watch the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, to see Emily, played by Chabert, get dragged into the neighborhood's HOA Christmas activities and along the way, she falls fall in love with Jared, played by Wes Brown in the Hallmark original movie "Haul Out the Holly." The best part? You'll be able to get a first look at the sequel — "Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up." Though to see the whole movie, you'll have to wait until Hallmark's 2023 Countdown to Christmas event.

"Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up" will feature Chabert and Brown reprising their roles as Emily and Jared, but this time Emily's all in on the Christmas festivities in the neighborhood, per Southern Living. But with a new family moving in just in time for the holiday season, the competition over Christmas decor goes to a whole new level. And it will also bring back a lot of Evergreen Lane's most unique characters, like Ned, played by Stephen Tobolowsky; Pamela, played by Melissa Peterman; and Mary Louise, played by Ellen Travolta.