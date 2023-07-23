The Unexpected Trump That Tried To Save George And Kellyanne Conway's Marriage

Donald Trump definitely noticed George Conway's comments about him, and the former president's reaction was decidedly different than his daughter's. Trump wrote on Twitter in 2019: "George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife's success & angry that I, with her help, didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"

Kellyanne didn't say much about her husband's Trump critiques while she was working at The White House, but she spoke out more in the years after she left. It sounds like from Kellyanne's perspective, her husband's vocal disdain for Trump should have been kept separate from their relationship. "On one side was my marriage and my husband. On the other was my job and my boss. George was mixing the two of them in a highly combustible manner," she wrote.

The former senior White House advisor added, "I was able to keep these things separate and in perspective. George should have, too, but it seemed the flood of reaction and attention he was receiving was magnetic and irresistible." In a CNN interview about her book, before their public divorce announcement, Kellyanne spoke about how things had changed between them, and that she "wanted the husband and the father of my children as I'd always had him."