Why Alison Sweeney Thinks Working On Soaps Is Harder Than Hallmark

Alison Sweeney has lived some pretty interesting and intense lives thanks to the characters she's played. Soap opera fans know her from the iconic daytime show "Days of Our Lives," where she played the notorious meddler Samantha "Sami" Brady. If you're not a soapie, you most likely know Sweeney from one of her many Hallmark holiday and mystery movies.

While plenty of actors stick to a similar type of project, working on soap operas and full-blown film franchises are definitely different experiences that require distinct approaches. As Sweeney is a skilled performer and a veteran of both daytime soaps and popular entertainment pictures, she has all the filming insight and a preference for her favorite projects.

Despite reprising the role of vindictive Sami over and over again, Sweeney still finds it easier to work on Hallmark movies. Considering that the actor also produces some of the Hallmark movies she stars in, don't expect Sami to make Salem her lasting home anytime soon.