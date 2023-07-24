Who Is Katie Lowes' Husband, Adam Shapiro?

Katie Lowes is best known for her role as the feisty Quinn Perkins in ABC's political thriller series "Scandal." The actor also reemphasized her veteran acting status by taking on the role of Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend of the controversial con artist Anna Delvey, in Netflix's miniseries "Inventing Anna."

With over 50 acting appearances under her belt, including voiceovers, Lowes also dabbled in producing with the short "No She Wasn't," in which she also starred. Other than her impressive career, Lowes is a devoted mother to two children, son Albee and daughter Vera, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Shapiro.

Lowes and Shapiro have been together for quite some time and ultimately tied the knot in a sleepaway camp-themed wedding in 2012. As Shapiro is also in the acting industry, the spouses have worked together before, but Lowes' husband has an interesting side job involving soft pretzels.