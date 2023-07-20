Meet General Hospital's Newest Molly, Brooke Anne Smith

Another new Molly Lansing-Davis has entered Port Charles. In May 2023, "General Hospital" recast Molly when Haley Pullos was sidelined by a car accident. Pullos pleaded not guilty to her felony DUI charges, but because of her legal troubles, Molly needed a new actor. Her initial replacement was Holiday Mia Kriegel. However, on the July 19, 2023, episode of "GH," Brooke Anne Smith debuted as Molly. Kriegel being replaced by Smith was a surprise and was only announced by Soap Opera Digest after the episode aired.

Smith had a one-episode arc on "7th Heaven," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Judging Amy." She played Jenna in the Disney movie "Max Keeble's Big Move" and Angelique in three episodes of "Awkward." Fans of soap operas may also recognize Smith from Tyler Perry's "Too Close to Home." She played Shelby Hayes for both seasons of the TLC show.

In an Instagram post after her debut, Smith said, "Thank you to everyone who has been so kind to welcome me onto @generalhospitalabc. I am honored to be a part of such an iconic show. ... Now the cat is out of the bag, and I can share all the news!"