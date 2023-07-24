Gabrielle Union-Wade Is Stunning Without Makeup

Gabrielle Union-Wade is a true beauty. Often lauded for her spirited performances on-screen, the actor is equally revered for her flawless skin. Union loves going makeup-free, showing off her freckles every chance she gets. Her "au-natural" selfies are a breath of fresh air on social media, and she often showcases the reality of life with a toddler on Instagram.

Union has featured her daughter Ka'avia in several campaigns for her beauty brand "Flawless by GU." The mother-daughter duo shows off their natural hair in beautiful styles, achieved using the line's signature curl-care products. However, the "Bring It On" star has been embracing her natural look more recently in her career after shaking free from harmful beauty standards. After nearly thirty years in the industry, the businesswoman has finally given up caring what other people think.

In an interview with People for her "no makeup" shoot, Union looked back on how her perception of beauty has changed. "I feel most like myself without makeup," she said. "It's how my friends and my husband and my loved ones appreciate me most. I think makeup can be a mask ... So I've made peace with this. This is my face, and I'm okay with it ... I'm at an age where I have zero F's to give."