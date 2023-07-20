Meghan & Harry's Reported Air Force One Debacle Suggests Biden May Be More Loyal To Charles

On September 19, 2022, dignitaries, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Despite forfeiting their roles as working royals and moving to the United States in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance. However, not everything went smoothly at the solemn event for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their seating arrangement at the funeral raised eyebrows, and the couple's invite to a reception scheduled the night before the funeral was reportedly rescinded.

In addition, the Daily Mail reported that Harry and Meghan were hoping to return home on board Air Force One with the Bidens, but their request was rejected. The United States and The United Kingdom are known to have a close diplomatic relationship, and according to the Daily Mail, it appears that The White House did not want to add any fuel to the fire surrounding Megxit. A source told the publication, "It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King."

Moreover, the outlet notes that it was unclear who would pay for Harry and Meghan's flight if they had been allowed on Air Force One. While it might seem odd the Duke and Duchess asked this favor in the first place, Harry and Jill have a well-documented friendship thanks to Harry's Invictus Games.