Salma Hayek Is Gorgeous Without Makeup
We're all about a pared-down beauty routine. From prescription manicures that give you ultra-healthy-looking nails to barely there makeup, what could be better for a day spent at the beach, a quick workout at the gym, or anytime you want to look good but not like you tried too hard? Take it from the bare-faced queen — Salma Hayek. The seasoned celebrity regularly goes for a swim while posting envy-inducing Instagram photos to document it, and we can't help but notice her gorgeous natural face.
We almost didn't believe her #nomakeup caption at first. She has perfectly manicured eyebrows, a flawless complexion, and stunning lashes that look like they don't need the help of mascara. Paired with a nude lip that's probably truly nude, it's the ultimate fresh-faced look.
The fifty-plus "Frida" actor must have some secret to keeping her appearance looking youthful and stunning sans makeup. In fact — she has a few!
She starts with some well-known and lesser-known ingredients
To create her perfect canvas, Salma Hayek devotes some time to her anti-aging regimen. She credits much of her knowledge to her cosmetology-trained grandmother, who taught her a thing or two about skincare. Surprisingly, some of her recommendations go against our usual daily habits. For example, Hayek told The New York Times, "I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?" Instead, she opts for a bit of rose water and hydrating oil, cream, or serum — one of her favorites being coconut oil.
However, it isn't always everyday kitchen ingredients for the Hollywood star. Once, she let Elle in on a little-known skincare ingredient most hadn't heard of: "I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there's no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us." The perennial tree, used in traditional medicine for decades, is said to help with aging, psoriasis, and acne. Though none of those claims have been proven, Hayek said she has relied on this secret smoothing cream in lieu of Botox, fillers, or peels. Judging by her fantastic makeup-less photos, she might be all the proof we need.
Then it's on to chicken noodle soup
Don't get any ideas about the Latina star rubbing soup on her face. Rather, she credits a good filling meal as an essential part of her routine, and the day she posted this Instagram clip, it just happened to be chicken noodle soup while using a golden face mask.
Salma Hayek's other favorite, according to The Skincare Edit, is bone broth, as it's rich in collagen for skin health and rejuvenation. She uses a mask and an exfoliator occasionally but notes that it's important not to overdo it. Mostly, Hayek reports that she tries to stick to natural ingredients — courtesy of her grandmother — but will use an LED light therapy mask, sheet masks, and creams as part of her routine.
A final piece of her beauty regimen that is contrary to what most skincare experts, especially anti-aging enthusiasts, would tell you is her dislike of SPF. She stated, "I am completely against SPF, completely. SPF on its own is good, but I'm sorry, SPF in creams and makeup is a big mistake," she continues, "Ninety percent of the time, you don't need it because you are working in an office indoors. Or you are going out at night." Take that with a grain of salt, especially if you're going no makeup for a day spent in the sun, sand, and sea.