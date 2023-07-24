Salma Hayek Is Gorgeous Without Makeup

We're all about a pared-down beauty routine. From prescription manicures that give you ultra-healthy-looking nails to barely there makeup, what could be better for a day spent at the beach, a quick workout at the gym, or anytime you want to look good but not like you tried too hard? Take it from the bare-faced queen — Salma Hayek. The seasoned celebrity regularly goes for a swim while posting envy-inducing Instagram photos to document it, and we can't help but notice her gorgeous natural face.

We almost didn't believe her #nomakeup caption at first. She has perfectly manicured eyebrows, a flawless complexion, and stunning lashes that look like they don't need the help of mascara. Paired with a nude lip that's probably truly nude, it's the ultimate fresh-faced look.

The fifty-plus "Frida" actor must have some secret to keeping her appearance looking youthful and stunning sans makeup. In fact — she has a few!