Why Seth Rogen Refused To Be On Below Deck, Despite Multiple Invites From Bravo

The hit reality TV show "Below Deck" has taken viewers on an exciting voyage all around the world of luxury yachting. With its high-seas drama, affluent settings, and charismatic crew members, the show has kept fans hooked season after season. While "Below Deck" is perfectly entertaining on its own, there's one celebrity who could have been a great addition to the show's delightful premise. Actor Seth Rogen revealed that he has been invited to take part in the show more than once.

However, Rogen was adamant about declining the request each time. His reticence doesn't come from concerns over seasickness or the quality of onboard accommodation, but because Rogen knows the editing tricks "Below Deck" frequently employs. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Rogen argued that there was no way he'd get out of the show unscathed: "I can't go on it, you look like a d**k no matter what, like, you are the antagonist on the show. You can't do it."

While he does not want to be a part of "Below Deck," the actor still watches the show religiously. Rogen confessed, "I love Below Deck, are you kidding me?" (via Us Weekly).