What The Cast Of Superbad Looks Like Today

If there was ever a funnier, more authentic, yet outlandish high school comedy that was released in the mid-'00s, we haven't seen it. "Superbad" took the world by storm in 2007 with its witty writing and cast of characters who were easily relatable, particularly for those who weren't popular in high school. The movie was directed by Greg Mottola, produced by comedic mastermind Judd Apatow (of course), and written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. It even launched the careers of several celebrities, like Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

It's now been over 16 years since "Superbad" was released, yet it remains a timeless classic that teens can still relate to. Not necessarily for the fake IDs and running from the cops, but the universal feeling of impending change as you approach the end of high school, leaving friends behind, and of course, trying to impress your crush.

If it's been a while since you last watched "Superbad," give it another watch and keep your eye out for some of the surprising cameos you may have forgotten about. (Hint: One of the Franco brothers was just getting his start with this film.) Many of the actors have changed dramatically in the years since the movie was released, so let's take a look at what the cast of "Superbad" looks like today.