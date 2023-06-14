What The Cast Of Superbad Looks Like Today
If there was ever a funnier, more authentic, yet outlandish high school comedy that was released in the mid-'00s, we haven't seen it. "Superbad" took the world by storm in 2007 with its witty writing and cast of characters who were easily relatable, particularly for those who weren't popular in high school. The movie was directed by Greg Mottola, produced by comedic mastermind Judd Apatow (of course), and written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. It even launched the careers of several celebrities, like Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
It's now been over 16 years since "Superbad" was released, yet it remains a timeless classic that teens can still relate to. Not necessarily for the fake IDs and running from the cops, but the universal feeling of impending change as you approach the end of high school, leaving friends behind, and of course, trying to impress your crush.
If it's been a while since you last watched "Superbad," give it another watch and keep your eye out for some of the surprising cameos you may have forgotten about. (Hint: One of the Franco brothers was just getting his start with this film.) Many of the actors have changed dramatically in the years since the movie was released, so let's take a look at what the cast of "Superbad" looks like today.
Michael Cera broke out of being typecast
Michael Cera's film and television credits date all the way back to 1999, but it wasn't until 2003 that he got his big break playing George Michael in "Arrested Development." In 2007, he co-starred in "Superbad" and "Juno," and in 2008 he was in "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," a clear sign that his career had taken off. However, he always played the same types of characters: soft-spoken, a bit of an underdog, and a little bit awkward.
Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Cera said, "I think [typecasting] could either mean the work that you do or the way that people perceive you. And those are two different things. When you think about the big roles people know me for, then I guess it's kind of easy [for] people to categorize me in their brains." However, Cera explained that he doesn't feel like his years of being typecast have restricted his abilities to play entirely new characters. Since his early days of playing the lovable dork, he's since branched out into other roles and genres like "Molly's Game," "The Adults," and his series with Amy Schumer, "Life & Beth."
Cera has matured in ways beyond his career as well, having tied the knot with his wife sometime between 2017 and 2018. The couple also welcomed a baby in 2022, though few details are known, as the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor is notoriously private.
Jonah Hill has been candid about his mental health struggles
Jonah Hill has played the funny, overweight guy since his appearance in 2004's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," but he's since proven that he's so much more. After establishing himself as a comedic actor over many years and gaining particular attention for his role in "Superbad," Hill branched out into writing, directing, and producing films that expanded beyond raunchy dialogue and comedic timing. Not only has he completely reinvented his Hollywood image, but he's undergone an incredible transformation over the years and opened up about his mental health struggles in the process.
Hill directed a Netflix documentary in 2022 called "Stutz," which centered around the actor's therapist, Phil Stutz, his therapeutic techniques, and their conversations together. Hill showed vulnerability as he discussed his mental health struggles in the film, and not long after, he deleted his Instagram account and announced his hiatus from press tours.
The "21 Jump Street" actor released a statement (via Variety) that read, "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events ... You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself." Now taking a step back from the spotlight, Hill has his hands full with directing, continuing therapy, and a baby on the way.
Emma Stone is now a Hollywood icon
After a couple of brief television cameos, Emma Stone graced the silver screen as Jules, the love interest of Jonah Hill's character in "Superbad." She has since evolved dramatically and become a Hollywood icon. Her work has earned her several award nominations, and after a stellar lead performance in "La La Land," she nabbed the Oscar for best actress in 2016. Speaking with Backstage, Stone explained, "I can't remember a time when I didn't have a burning desire to be an actor."
When "Superbad" rolled around, Stone knew she had to be in it. "It was a long process but I wanted to do it so badly. I laughed out loud on every single page, and that never happens," she said. Stone was told that she was almost perfect for the part, but that there was still one issue. Martha MacIsaac, a brunette, was already cast, and although Stone is a natural blonde, she had been sporting brown hair at the time as well. Judd Apatow had the solution, as he told Vanity Fair, "We dyed [Stone's] hair red, which I think she had never done before. And since then, she has cursed me because now people love her with red hair and she's had to live with that for a lot of her adult life." Now known for her iconic locks, Stone landed several more roles off the back of "Superbad" and continues to amaze her fans on screen today.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse struggled with his fame
Before he became Fogell, aka McLovin, Christopher Mintz-Plasse was just a normal high school senior in drama class and had yet to do any on-screen work. He heard about the open call for "Superbad" with some friends and they all auditioned, but Mintz-Plasse was the only one to receive a call back. Speaking with Vanity Fair, he explained, "I was super stoked to be there. I had Seth [Rogen] and everyone sign my script because I didn't think I was going to get the part." Of course, he was perfect for the role, and there was one thing that sealed the deal: Jonah Hill couldn't stand him. According to Judd Apatow, "Jonah said, 'I don't like that guy. I don't want him doing it.' And I said, 'That's exactly why we're hiring him. It couldn't be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.'"
After the film premiered, everything changed for Mintz-Plasse. He said, "The day after it came out ... I go to a Habit restaurant, and then someone across the way goes "MCLOVIN!" in front of, like, 40 people. Then I was like, 'Oh, something is changing in the atmosphere here.'" The actor later described his overnight fame to Page Six as "very alarming, it was very intense. There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of breakdowns." Thankfully, the "Superbad" craze has died down, and Mintz-Plasse has gone on to work on several more projects.
Seth Rogen became known for his stoner humor
Everyone knows Seth Rogen is a huge cannabis advocate, and it's seeped into his writing more than a few times. After getting his start on "Freaks and Geeks" in 1999, acting alongside James Franco, Busy Philipps, and Jason Segel, he broke into writing for television. Rogen worked on "Undeclared" and "Da Ali G Show" between 2001 and 2004, and after a few years, his and Evan Goldberg's script for "Superbad" was finally picked up.
"Pineapple Express" was the next installment of the Rogen, Goldberg, and Judd Apatow writing team, which obviously leaned further into the stoner humor and further established Rogen as a marijuana connoisseur. Many more stories developed from the "Knocked Up" actor, including "This Is the End," "The Interview," and "Sausage Party." While many either love or hate his films, comedic stylings, and iconic laugh, "Superbad" is still frequently ranked as Rogen's best work.
Even Rogen agrees, as he told People in 2023, "No one's made a good high school movie since ['Superbad']." To not come across as completely arrogant, he spoke again with People not long after to clarify what he meant. "That was a joke. There's a lot [of good high school movies]. I've personally made a few," he quipped. Having been involved with "Blockers" and the "21 Jump Street" reboot, Rogen absolutely knows what he's talking about and will continue to use his stoner humor to make legendary comedies.
Bill Hader branched out into directing
Bill Hader has been in the spotlight since 2005 when he was cast on "Saturday Night Live." He established himself as a hilarious comedic actor with characters like Stefon, Herb Welch, and Vinny Vedecci, and developed impeccable timing and side-splitting impersonations. While he didn't need "Superbad" to jump-start his career, it definitely helped and Hader has earned himself a hefty net worth in the process.
After years of collaborating with Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Judd Apatow in front of the camera, he left "Saturday Night Live" in 2013. A couple of years later, Hader co-created the comedy mockumentary "Documentary Now!" with his old "S.N.L." castmates, Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers. However, it wasn't until his HBO smash hit, "Barry," that Hader finally got to change gears. Speaking with the New Yorker about creating, writing, directing, and starring in the show, he said, "Making this show has been by far the most rewarding thing I've ever done professionally. But then, on the other hand, doing Season 3 and 4 back-to-back, this was a real grind. I directed all the episodes."
As it turns out, directing was something Hader had always wanted to do. He used to make short films with his siblings and had picked up a couple of production assistant jobs in his early career, but felt like he was missing the creative spark. Now that "Barry" is wrapped, we're excited to see what comes out of Hader's mind next.
Martha MacIsaac is still acting
Believe it or not, Martha MacIsaac had begun her acting career many years before she played Becca, Michael Cera's love interest who requests Goldslick vodka in "Superbad." She made her debut in 1998, playing the title character in the Canadian TV series "Emily of New Moon," and eventually worked her way up in America. In an interview with She Said Media Said, MacIsaac explained, "I started out in TV but in Canada so nobody in America really knows about it. So I grew up doing TV but it was more drama in a period piece. So I was running around in aprons and milking cows and things. It was a very different genre, really."
Since "Superbad," MacIsaac has continued working on movies, TV series, and shorts, and even voiced a recurring character on "Family Guy." In 2017, she got to reunite with her old co-star, Emma Stone, while working on "Battle of the Sexes." Although her best-known role remains to be as Becca, she has said that she also really enjoys working on television. "I love the steadiness of a television show. You're working for a certain amount of time and with the same people. It's very comforting and nice," she remarked.
Aviva Baumann retired from Hollywood to make jewelry
In possibly one of the biggest career turnarounds within the "Superbad" cast, Aviva Baumann has quit acting and started her own jewelry company. After playing Nicola, McLovin's love interest in "Superbad," she had a handful of television appearances on shows like "Criminal Minds," "NCIS," and "Burn Notice." Ultimately, Baumann just wasn't feeling this career path, and her final credit was in 2013.
Now, the ex-actress is an artist and the proud owner of Twig, a jewelry company in New Mexico that uses recycled materials and reclaimed wood to make earrings. Baumann got the idea from the woodworking class she was taking, having noticed the amount of wood scraps that would go to waste. She explained to the Santa Fe Reporter in 2017: "It started out with just making stuff for my friends, and people kept asking about it so I decided to make it into a business. And it took off." Baumann is branching out as an artist still, and in 2022 she shared via an Instagram post that she had gotten her contractor's license and would be starting her construction business soon. Having previously shared her love for remodeling, maybe we'll be lucky enough to spot her on HGTV someday soon.
Joe Lo Truglio collaborated with his wife on a horror movie
Are you surprised to see Charles Boyle here? Then it's truly been too long since you've watched "Superbad," where Joe Lo Truglio played Francis, the shady guy who hit Jonah Hill's character with his car. It's taken some time, but he's had a lot of success playing a cop in "Reno 911!" and again, alongside Andy Samberg in "Brooklyn Nine Nine." In fact, since he began acting in the early '90s, Lo Truglio has never really stopped. He has over 100 acting credits to his name, mostly in comedic roles.
When he made his directorial debut in 2022 with "Outpost," some were surprised that he'd opted to make a horror movie. Speaking with Screen Rant, he explained, "This has been a childhood dream for a while. I've been a horror fan since I was a kid. That's kind of what got me interested in movies and making movies — then I found comedy. This is kind of a return to an original love."
Not only did Lo Truglio get to make a movie in the genre that he loved, but he also got to make it with the person he loves most. Beth Dover has been married to Lo Truglio since 2014, and she also happens to be an incredible actress with roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "The Donor Party." She snatched the lead in his film, and the couple got to collaborate together for the first time.
Kevin Corrigan's other passion is music
Kevin Corrigan is pretty good at playing a tough guy, which he did well in "Superbad" as Mark, the guy who threw the first party of the night and had beef with Francis. This was far from Corrigan's first role, as he's been in the industry since the late '80s, when he was a teen. Having established himself in several genres, his most memorable are certainly the ones he's buddied up with Seth Rogen for, including "Pineapple Express" and "Anchorman."
While he has a reputable acting career, Corrigan also has a strong passion for music. He's been a part of several bands, including Crystal Robots. In an interview with Allston Pudding, he said that he bought his own guitar at 19 years old, around the same time that he got his first acting role. He then described hanging out with the "Superbad" writers, saying, "Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen I met years ago before they were famous... I was playing bass, Evan was playing guitar, David was playing [the] drums and Seth Rogen was rapping. And it was f***ing a lot of fun." Just looking at his Instagram page, which is filled with sketches and drawings, you can tell that Corrigan is multi-talented and was born to make art, be it film, music, or otherwise.
Dave Franco has collaborated with his wife on several films
James Franco has collaborated with Seth Rogen several times, so although he wasn't a part of "Superbad," it should come as no surprise that his little brother made a brief cameo. Dave Franco had the briefest of moments in one of his first roles, playing Greg the soccer player. He speaks just a couple of lines, when Jonah Hill's character makes fun of him for peeing his pants eight years ago. Now, Franco is a megastar, and (arguably) may have surpassed his brother in fame.
Franco married actress Alison Brie (known for "Mad Men," "GLOW," and "Promising Young Woman") in 2017, and the happy couple have collaborated on several projects. Their first movie they worked on together was "The Little Hours" in 2017, followed by "The Disaster Artist" that same year, which also starred Franco's brother James. Then, in 2020, Franco made his directorial debut with a horror movie, "The Rental," and Brie was cast as the lead. Finally, during quarantine, when the rest of the world was making bread or catching up on their reading list, Brie and Franco wrote a romantic comedy together called "Somebody I Used to Know."
Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2023 about collaborating with her husband, Brie said, "We love being around each other. We have really similar sensibilities. For all the reasons that our relationship works, those are also the reasons why working together works."