Who Are Tony Bennett's 4 Children?

While the world mourns the loss of iconic vocalist Tony Bennett, four people are mourning their father's death. A statement posted on the singer's Instagram page on Friday confirmed that he passed away with music still on his mind. "Tony left us today, but he was still singing the other day at his piano, and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you, we have your songs in our hearts forever."

Bennett left behind his current wife, Susan, and two ex-wives, each of whom he had two children. When Forbes asked him about his greatest achievements, the crooner's first response was about his family. "Personally, my four children and seven grandchildren are what make[s] me proud," he declared. The singer had nine grandchildren total upon his death. Bennett himself admired his own father, writing on Facebook, "My father inspired my love for music. He derived tremendous pleasure from singing to anyone who would listen. He had a beautiful voice."

One of Bennett's children followed in his singing footsteps, one chose a private life, one helped manage his career, and one helped produce and engineer his songs. All were devoted to their father.