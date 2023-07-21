Moments Between Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga That Will Make You Cry

Famed singer Tony Bennett has sadly passed as of July 21, 2023. The American vocalist was 96 years old and is considered one of the greatest contemporary jazz musicians of all time. Born in 1926, Anthony Benedetto grew up studying music and art — knowing from a young age that he was meant to be a performer (via Britannica).

The "Great American Songbook" musician saw a resurgence of success in the '80s, paying homage to many of his peers with iconic renditions of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Duke Ellington's finest tunes. Bennett continued to make music well into his golden years, and his album "Duets II" became number one on the Billboard charts in 2011. At 85 years old, this made him the oldest living artist to ever achieve this accomplishment.

In addition to his twenty Grammy awards, two Primetime Emmy awards, and various other accolades, the iconic bard had a genuine friendship with Lady Gaga. Bennett was known for embracing the newer generation of vocalists, collaborating with young songstresses such as Amy Winehouse and, famously, Gaga. Bennett and the "Born This Way" singer, whom he affectionately called "Lady," shared a special bond. The duo recorded two joint albums, "Cheek to Cheek" (2014) and "Love for Sale" (2021), performed at Presidential inaugurations, and even went on tour together.