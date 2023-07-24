Why Kody Brown Didn't Want To Date Robyn When They First Met

It seems like Kody Brown just can't keep himself from revealing his innermost thoughts, many of which should have never been uttered. This may be why the polygamist has found three of his four marriages disintegrating. He now has only one wife, Robyn, after Christine and Janelle left him, and he and Meri agreed to part ways. The wives and even some of his children feel that he had essentially made Robyn his favorite wife for years on end, which was clear based on where he chose to spend most of his time (via Today).

However, he wasn't always smitten with Robyn. In fact, he initially didn't even want to date her. When the show first began in 2010, his first wife, Meri, encouraged him to court Robyn after they met her at a party. The first season revolved around him and Robyn dating, which occurred at the same time when his third wife, Christine, was pregnant with Kody's daughter Truely. That season Robyn and Kody eventually married.

Though Kody believed back then that polygamy was the way to enter heaven and wanted another wife, he wasn't sure that Robyn was the right one in the beginning.