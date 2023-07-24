How Bradley Cooper's Life Changed Forever After His Dad Charles' Death

Actor Bradley Cooper achieved wild success when he starred in the 2009 film "The Hangover." Shortly after filming the sequel, "The Hangover Part II," the A-lister suffered a devastating blow when his father, Charles Cooper, died from lung cancer in 2011. According to Charles' obituary from The New York Times, Charles was a stockbroker and also left behind his wife, Gloria, and a daughter, Holly. Bradley, however, was significantly affected by his father's death. In various interviews, including with The New York Times, Bradley revealed that his father died in his arms.

In 2019, Bradley spoke about how witnessing his death changed his life on "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations." Per USA Today, he told Oprah, "I stopped sweating stuff that I was sweating before that." Bradley added, "It changed the way I was as an actor by, like, the next day, and I just started to live my life in a different way."

He also said, "I remember that moment, and I looked up, and I thought everything was different. [I became] stronger, more open, more willing to fail because of him. ... The reality of mortality hits you like a ton of bricks." Moreover, Bradley went on to channel his grief into his work.