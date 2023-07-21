14 Stars Who Left HGTV And Why

Over the years, an array of HGTV hosts have made their ways in and out of our lives, teaching us exactly what goes into a home renovation and even inspiring some of us to incorporate shiplap into all of our spaces. Yet, while some of our favorite shows on HGTV have ceased to exist, some of them surprisingly weren't canceled by network executives. Their hosts were actually the ones who made the decision to part ways with the network altogether.

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, for example, have admitted that walking away from their successful series "Fixer Upper" was a difficult choice to make. However, it was also entirely their decision to do so. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," they wrote of the announcement on their blog – and there was a big reason they decided to do it.

Read on to find out why they, along with these 12 other HGTV stars, opted to walk away from the network.