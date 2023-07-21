Harry And Meghan's Social Life In Montecito Reportedly Takes Hit From Continued Media Attention

Another day, another rumor about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the UK in search of a more private life that they could live on their own terms, is making headlines after a report that they've been banned for a club in their current hometown of Montecito. According to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were members of a swanky, members-only club, but the paparazzi attention they attracted reportedly caused them to get banned.

The news came from Lady Victoria Hervey, a socialite who often comments on royal happenings, during an interview on GB News. "I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred," Hervey said. She explained that the other members at the club "don't like paparazzi," which ultimately — and allegedly — caused the club owners to give Meghan and Harry the boot.

The claims come after Meghan was photographed at a local farmer's market not too far from the home she shares with her husband. In photos supplied by the Daily Mail, Meghan was seen carrying a large bag on her shoulder and a bouquet of flowers in her hand as she walked with her beagle — even though dogs aren't allowed there. The casual photos prompted reports that Meghan called paparazzi herself in an attempt to stage some pictures — and one paparazzo spoke out about the claim in an attempt to set the record straight.