What Happened To Songlorious After Shark Tank?

When it comes to giving gifts, the pressure is on: What can you get that's within your budget, something they'll use, and thoughtful? Well, turns out that finding a unique, thoughtful gift doesn't have to be so hard with Songlorious. Fans may remember the two business owners who serenaded our beloved Sharks, calling Kevin O'Leary's bald head "sexy" in their memorable pitch.

Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout arrived on Season 13 of Shark Tank in 2021 with a guitar and microphone in hand. They sought investment in Songlorious, a clever music site that allows customers to get custom-made songs for their loved ones in as little as two days. Songlorious also gives customers relative creative control, with the choice to select their preferred music genre and subject matter. For brands, jingles can even be made with no restrictions so that they can use their Songlorious melody in business promotions.

Songlorious has different pricing tiers, from acoustic to full-range production, allowing customers of all budgets to take part. Needless to say, the Sharks were impressed. But with the short-lived success of many internet and social media sites, even something as clever as Songlorious could be a one-hit-wonder — after all, even the Mark Cuban-backed Hater App was short-lived. Here's how Songlorious is doing after their big TV moment.