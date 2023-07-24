Why Does Khloé Kardashian Call Kim 'Joge'?

With over a billion combined Instagram followers, dozens of business ventures, and highly-anticipated televised weddings, the Kardashians are pretty much the American equivalent of the British royal family. The only thing left for them to do is replace George Washington on the U.S. dollar.

Since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" began airing in 2007, we've been granted insight into the sisters' day-to-day lives, whether that means watching Kendall cut a cucumber or Kim lose a diamond earring in the ocean. America has also been treated to a variety of Kardashian-Jenner nicknames throughout the years. Kim, for instance, is called Kiki, Keeks, Kimmi, and Kimbo by her close family members. Pete Davison allegedly called her "Jasmine," referencing their "Saturday Night Live" skit, and Khloé, for some reason, also calls her "Joge." According to the Skims founder, that particular nickname can be traced back to their father, Robert Kardashian Sr. "My dad called me that, we have no clue why!" Kim Tweeted back in 2011.

Rob Sr., who was born to Armenian-American parents, likely derived the nickname "Joge" from the Armenian language — it can be translated to "imagine," according to The Mirror. Khloé, it seems, wanted to keep his memory alive.