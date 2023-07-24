How Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Found Out Their Engagement Was Off

It's clear that Demi Lovato has had a pretty complex dating history. She dated Joe Jonas during her Disney days, was in a long-term relationship with Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016 — she was a teenager and he was in his late 20s when they met — and even went out with former "Bachelorette" contestant Mike Johnson. The "Sonny with a Chance" star was also engaged to soap actor Max Ehrich in 2020, although it's fair to say their love wasn't meant to be. Just two months after the pair announced their engagement, he allegedly learned it was over from a tabloid headline rather than from Demi herself. "[I]magine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid ... while [you're] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people," Ehrich posted on his Instagram story after seeing the news, per TMZ.

So, why did Lovato call it quits? "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to," she explained in her docuseries, "Dancing with the Devil." What's more, she needed the chance to fully explore her sexuality. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," the singer told Glamour. "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, This is a huge sign," she said. After the engagement ended, she felt a sense of relief.