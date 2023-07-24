Lacey Chabert's First Thoughts The Moment She Laid Eyes On Her Newborn Daughter

Lacey Chabert is a Hallmark movie star and former child actor that has appeared in a string of successful projects, including "Mean Girls," "Party of Five," and "The Wedding Veil" franchise. Fans were delighted to learn that Chabert had become a first-time mom when she gave birth to a daughter, Julia Mimi Bell, in September 2016. Chabert shares Julia with her husband, David Nedhar, whom she married in 2013.

Chabert announced her daughter's birth on Instagram with an adorable picture of her newborn. Chabert wrote a quote summarizing how she felt about her daughter in the caption. It said, "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh, there you are. I've been looking for you.'"

Chabert went on to say that she had given birth to her daughter a week earlier and wrote, "Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say. Welcome to this big beautiful world sweet girl!"

Despite having a young daughter, Chabert has had a busy career. Per IMDb, she's appeared in a series or TV movie every year since 2016. Nevertheless, Chabert has it figured out regarding her work-life balance.