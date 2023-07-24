How Bill Clinton Became A Grammy Award-Winner

It's a common thought that popular presidents will win accolades such as a Nobel Peace Prize or any of the many other awards for diplomacy and their public service. But no one really expects the president of any country to be the recipient of an award commonly associated with musicians and singers. Believe it or not, one of our more recent and well-known presidents was the first U.S. president to ever receive this type of award, and it's a fact that often slips in between the cracks.

Although Grammys are typically gifted to those who are musically inclined — and former President Bill Clinton was known for his proclivity on the saxophone — his talents in music aren't the reason why he received a Grammy. The 42nd president of the United States was awarded a Grammy in the spoken word category for lending his voice to a book. In 2004, his narration of the popular children's symphonic story "Peter and the Wolf: Wolf Tracks" garnered the ex-president a win in 2004 for the "Best Spoken Word Album for Children." Accompanied by the trilling, whimsical instrumentals of the Russian National Orchestra, Clinton's reading of this retold classic tale turned out to be a treat for listeners.