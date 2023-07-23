Who Y&R's Zuleyka Silver Credits For Helping Her Get Through Kyle And Audra's Steamy Love Scene

There have been some surprising changes among the couples on "The Young and the Restless" lately. While Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) seemed to genuinely love Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), he turned out to be nothing more than a two-bit cad when he cheated on her with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and fans are not liking the new Nate. Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) has been fed up with his wife, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier), who kept secret the fact that her mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), faked her own death and pinned it on his mom, Dian Jenkins (Susan Walters). He was so disenchanted that he began an unlikely tryst with corporate ladder climber Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

While steamy scenes seem to be largely missing from today's soap operas, they might be making a big comeback. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) had passionate, non-cheating sex, and Kyle and Audra's dance between the sheets has also filled that daytime passion void. Unsure if Kyle and Audra are actually attracted to each other, or if she's just working a calculated business angle, Silver told Soap Opera Digest, "I think Audra needs some action! She hasn't got action in a long time and Kyle was already checking her out and giving her the eyes at the gala." The actress is referring to the time Kyle and Audra met at Genoa City's bicentennial gala. One chance meeting after another, coupled with Summer's betrayal, led to an affair. Thankfully, she had Mealor there to help her get through the filming of the passionate scene they shared.