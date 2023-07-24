Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Customizes Her Parenting Technique To Suit Her Kids

Most fans may recognize Alison Sweeney from her decades-long stint as Sami Brady on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives." During Sami's run in Salem, she didn't always make the most responsible choices, especially when it came to parenting her children. However, in reality, Sweeney is a much more attentive mother to her children, Benjamin and Megan, whom she shares with her longtime husband David Sanov. In fact, Sweeney says she customizes her parenting and discipline techniques to cater to each specific child.

In 2014, Sweeney announced that she was leaving "Days of Our Lives," and cited a big reason for the decision was to spend more time with her family. "I love being a mom, and I love everything that we do. It's been fun to spend time with them at home even if it's just making dinner or helping them with their homework," she explained to Wide Open Country. "Sometimes we like to go away on the weekends or Megan and I ride our horses together," she added.

It seems that family comes first to Sweeney, who has opened up about her unique parenting style in the past, explaining how she handles raising both her daughter and son.