What Barbara Walters And Bill Geddie's Relationship Was Like

Barbara Walters rose to prominence in the world of journalism at a time when few women were on and off screen in the newsroom. In the 1950s, she was a writer for CBS, and then NBC's "Today" in the 1960s. At first, she was stuck in a rather surface level news role with "Today," but quickly proved to be a force behind the scenes and on the air. This allowed her to become the co-host of "Today" in 1974. Two years later, she moved to ABC and became the first female co-anchor for an evening news show. It was at ABC that she met producer Bill Geddie.

In 1988, Geddie became Walters' executive producer for her specials, which eventually included her annual "The 10 Most Fascinating People," a program Geddie also wrote and directed. He and Walters created "The View" together in 1997. Their relationship was one of deep respect. Geddie admired Walters for her impact on women in the workplace. In turn, Walters saw Geddie as an important leader.