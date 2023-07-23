How Kody Brown Wanted Ex Janelle To Be More Like Robyn

Kody Brown has long been deemed as having a favorite wife, a speculation he had always denied. "It's not about a favorite, it's about finding favor," Kody said on the "Sister Wives" end of season tell-all (via Us Weekly). He openly blamed Christine Brown for starting that notion. "The words that Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn [Brown]. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her."

He further went on to explain that the wives who felt that he had a favorite had character issues. "Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing someone to trash talk me?" he said. "Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash-talking me?"

Janelle Brown has spoken out about what Kody presumes is her lack of loyalty. "I thought I'd been loyal. I thought Christine had been loyal. But apparently, we're not loyal enough." In her opinion, Kody holds loyalty over her head as a punishment or reward. "There's this undertone of do what I want you to do and then I can love you," she said.