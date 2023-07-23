Who Is Country Singer Hardy Married To?

Listen to almost any country song, and you would think the only way for a couple to meet one another is at the local bar. However, HARDY took a much more 21st century approach, sliding into Caleigh Ryan's DMs on Instagram.

The "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer told People, "We just started talking about San Diego and how she goes to Ole Miss and my family's Mississippi State thing," At the time, Ryan was studying marketing and corporate relations at the university. He continued, "We kept in contact until I had a show nearby her school and told her I'd love to meet her there." His show was at the Lyric Theater in Oxford, Mississippi, where Ryan reportedly "dragged" her two roommates for moral support. However, once the headliner and the girl who popped up on his "For You" page met in person, it was love at first sight. Or, maybe third sight, according to HARDY, "I loved her after the third time that we ever hung out," he later gushed.

Nearly three years later, the venue of their first meeting would serve as the couple's proposal site. After Ryan graduated school and landed her first adult job, two goals she wanted to accomplish before she said "yes," HARDY popped the question in the exact same spot he first laid eyes on the woman of his dreams.