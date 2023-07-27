Meet Wilmer Valderrama's Fiancée, Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama — also known as Fez on "That '70s Show" and Nick on "NCIS" — has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, including Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Mandy Moore. These days, however, the actor is gearing up to get married, and his bride-to-be isn't a household name like many of his exes.

On January 2, 2020, Valderrama announced on Instagram that he was engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco with a seaside pic of him on one knee. "'It's just us now' 01-01-2020," read the photo's caption. It wasn't the first time Valderrama's followers were introduced to the "NCIS" star's current squeeze. The actor had posted several other snaps of him cozying up with Pacheco on his Instagram profile in the months leading up to his proposal, including one September 2019 post captioned "una dedicación para la nena de mi vida.. porque la vida es mas sabrosa con Chimichurri" (translated to English as, "a dedication to the girl of my life... because life is tastier with chimichurri"). The two were also spotted together in Los Angeles as early as April 2019, per Us Weekly.

When the pair first met through a mutual friend, they were both busy and not looking for a relationship, according to Parents. But thanks to the "gravitational pull" Valderrama felt toward Pacheco, the couple has been inseparable ever since. And while she isn't in the public eye, she has an amazing career all of her own.