What To Know About Hallmark Stars Andrew Walker And Nikki DeLoach's Longtime Friendship

Genuine friendship in show business is hard to come by. After all, the entertainment industry is often associated with glitz, glamor, and competition, but amidst the spotlight and fame, real friendships can flourish. Thankfully, Hallmark Channel's Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach have found that.

The two actors are frequent collaborators who first acted together in the holiday film "A Dream of Christmas" in 2016. Through the years, the pair worked on several more projects together including "The Perfect Catch," "Sweet Autumn," "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate," and "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season." Since their first meeting, they have maintained their closeness and developed great rapport on-screen.

In an interview with ET in February 2023, Walker talked about working with DeLoach on multiple occasions and building a friendship over the years. He said, "I feel really fortunate to know her and continue to just build this relationship with her on- and off-camera. And she's not too hard on the eyes either. So it's pretty easy to be on set with her and build a relationship with her in that way." For DeLoach, it was effortless to forge a connection with Walker because he is just different from the people she's worked with before. Talking about her co-star, she revealed, "Theoretically say we all come from stardust. And there's some people that you meet where you just came from the same star . . . like you've known them your whole life. For me, that's what it was with Andrew when we worked together the first time."