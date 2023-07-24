Ivanka Trump Learns To Fly Helicopter In New Video (See Her Dolce & Gabbana Pilot Look)

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has had a number of jobs throughout her life. She's worked as a model, head of her own fashion and jewelry line, and White House adviser (although she nearly got fired from that White House job). But now, Ivanka seems to be living a life of leisure in Florida, spending time with her family, pursuing her passions, and pretty much living her best life. And just in the summer of 2023, she's been seen vacationing around the world, from Greece to Ibiza to Egypt.

But her summer hasn't been just relaxing by the beach and going to clubs; it looks like she's also been learning a new skill. Ivanka recently posted a video on Instagram of herself in the pilot's seat of a helicopter with the caption "learning to fly." And unsurprisingly, Ivanka, who's known for her elegant and expensive outfits, has a very stylish pilot look with a Dolce & Gabbana dress.