Will You See A Brand-New General Hospital As Scab Scripts Start Airing During Writers Strike?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in early May and has turned the entertainment industry upside down. With scriptwriters on the picket line, various TV shows are on pause for the foreseeable future, or until the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) negotiate a contract that includes better compensation for writers. However, this is not the case for "General Hospital." Shannon Peace, a writer for "General Hospital," announced on Instagram that the series will not be in limbo during the writers' strike and will carry on with scab writers.

Also known as financial core or fi-core writers, scab writers are individuals who have crossed the picket line and are no longer in the WGA. Things, however, might be different for "General Hospital." In her Instagram caption, Peace explained that the final episode she wrote for "General Hospital" aired on July 20, 2023. New episodes without the original writers will air on July 25, and Peace noted that she and the soap's other writers don't know what comes next in the series.

She wrote that she wants this transition to go smoothly and said, "I have to also acknowledge the pain of knowing that characters we've developed, relationships we built and stories we planned are being handled by others. Still, my hope is that if you love GH, you'll continue to watch. You can morally support the writers AND keep the show [on] the air!" Needless to say, when it comes to industry strikes, daytime soap operas face little repercussions.