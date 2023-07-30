Tragic Details About Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne experienced her first bout of depression as a teenager. She had what she has referred to as a breakdown at the age of 16, in part because of the stress of her mother's addiction. "I felt like I had to be good and I had to be strong because my mum wasn't," she told Esquire. That and the pressure to do well in school contributed to Delevingne's depression. "I realized how lucky and privileged I was, but all I wanted to do was die," she said. "I felt so guilty because of that and hated myself because of that, and then it's a cycle."

Delevingne was taken out of school and put on medication to avoid hospitalization. And while she acknowledges that this indeed may have saved her life, she hated how it all made her feel. "[U]ntil I was 18 I was just numb," she told Esquire.

Unfortunately, Delevingne's battle with depression did not end when she entered adulthood. Instead, the "Paper Towns" actor still experienced mental health issues on and off. In 2020, depression resurfaced after her breakup with her girlfriend of two years, actor Ashley Benson, which coincided with COVID-19 lockdowns. "[I]t was a low point," Delevingne told Vogue. "I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation — my identity, everything — was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose."