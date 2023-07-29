How Ryan Gosling's Kids Felt About Him Playing Ken In The Barbie Movie

Even during the early days of writing the movie's script, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig had a clear vision of Ryan Gosling as the character Ken. For Gosling, however, finding his "Kenergy" wasn't an intuitive process. For starters, the actor didn't have any experience playing with the doll when he was a child. Then when Gosling shared the news of his role with his two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, they were baffled by his decision. "He's such a nonpresence in their world, they were like 'What is there to play? Is there meat on that bone?'" Gosling informed The New York Times.

Gosling's kids aren't the only ones who look at Ken as a subsidiary character. When Ken became available two years after Barbie, the new doll was considered "an accessory to Barbie's life," Kim Culmone, Mattel's head of design, told CNN. At Gosling's home, his two daughters, who he shares with partner Eva Mendes, had even less interest in Ken. "I kept finding their Ken dolls discarded, so the whole idea that nobody plays with Ken is true," Gosling described to People.

Ultimately, it was his daughters' apathy for Ken that convinced the actor to take the role. He committed to the part after encountering one of his kids' castoff Kens. "I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon," Gosling recalled to GQ. "It was like, 'This guy's story does need to be told.'"