11 Times Prince William's Body Language Said It All

Prince William is no stranger to the public's eye. From work-related royal engagements to casual public outings, stints in front of prying cameras have been the norm for the Prince of Wales. Due to this, body experts and royal fans alike have been attentive to his nuanced body language, which, in turn, caused us to sense a shift in William's personality over the years.

Royal expert Russell Myers has since suggested on the "Pod Save the Queen Podcast" that changes within his family life likely caused the prince to transition into a confident heir to the throne (via Express). "[William] spoke [in an ITV documentary] about his change really, about becoming a father, and how that changed his view of the world and shaped his policies of how he sees his role," he stated. "And interestingly enough, I was speaking to somebody at the Palace during the week and they were saying, when you look at William — and I think when you watch this documentary —he's very good around the kids, and speaking to prince or pauper, or children or world leaders."

This, however, isn't the only case in which Prince William's body language mirrored his personality and emotions. While some are relatively heart-warming, others are quite heart-breaking. Whether it be his praise-worthy gestures to Princess Charlotte or his closed-off mannerisms toward Prince Harry, here are 12 times Prince William's body language said it all.