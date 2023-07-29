Why Luke Macfarlane Had To Say No To Being In The Barbie Movie

Luke Macfarlane loved his time working with Hallmark, but with his ever-expanding career, he almost had the chance to be in one of the most popular movies of the summer. Before landing his role on the Apple TV+ comedy "Platonic," Macfarlane secured a small role in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." When Nick Stoller, one of the co-creators of "Platonic," reached out to see if Macfarlane would be interested in playing the character of Charlie, Macfarlane made a tough choice.

"It was one of those brutal things," Macfarlane told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, the timing couldn't work out for both. I'm not trying to sound boastful. It was a small, little part, but I've never been part of some beautiful, big, cool thing like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both."

Stoller and Macfarlane previously collaborated on the rom-com "Bros" with Billy Eichner. "Platonic" also stars Rose Byrne as Sylvia, Charlie's wife, and Seth Rogen as Will, Sylvia's wild friend that she recently reached out to after many years. One thing that has been clear from the beginning of the show is that there is no love triangle — Sylvia and Will's relationship really is just platonic.