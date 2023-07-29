How Jonathan Scott's Fellow HGTV Stars Feel About His Zooey Deschanel Romance

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott and "New Girl's" Zooey Deschanel famously met while filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" in August 2019. They appeared on the show together with Jonathan's twin brother, Drew Scott, and Zooey's sister, Emily Deschanel. At the time, the actor was still married to Jacob Pechenik but it was reported that they were already separated months before they announced their split in September 2019. The former couple released a joint statement through People confirming they "are better off as friends."

A month after the demise of their marriage was publicized, Zooey and Jonathan then went public with their relationship via Instagram. Since they were both famous and the actor had just revealed her split from Pechenik, there were issues surrounding their newfound relationship. Navigating fame and love can be quite challenging, and only your colleagues can really understand how tough it is dating in the spotlight. Offering words of support does mean a lot, and luckily for Jonathan, his fellow stars from the HGTV network gave him some encouraging words.

To show support for Jonathan, his fellow cast members from "Rock The Block" expressed their excitement and admiration for the couple. In a 2019 interview with People, Alison Victoria, Jasmine Roth, Leanne Ford, and Mina Starsiak Hawk concurred unanimously that the pair are a great match for each other.