Virgin River's Martin Henderson Has An Unexpected Talent In The Kitchen

Martin Henderson, better known as Jack Sheridan in the romantic drama "Virgin River," plays a character that owns a popular restaurant/bar in the titular small mountain town. However, as the resident suave ex-marine on the show, his talents align more with whipping up a pub-style sandwich. In real life, however, Henderson's culinary interests are a bit less brew haus and a dash more baker.

The actor has taken to Instagram to share his passion for bread, granola, and, we're guessing, the occasional cookie. In one clip, he even prepared a delicious-looking sourdough boule with none other than his on-screen love interest Alexandra Breckenridge, aka Mel Monroe. The duo got together on social media for a makeshift cooking show where they comically bake live before posting the clips for fans to enjoy.

The close friends have even attempted to tackle Pavlova, a meringue-based dessert. In one Instagram video, Henderson can be heard saying, "Alex and I are very excited to bring you our very amateur-ish, inappropriate cooking show," while Breckenridge prepares to beat egg whites in the background. Interestingly, Pavlova reportedly hails from the Australia/New Zealand region, leading us to yet another fact you may not know about Henderson.