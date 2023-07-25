What Happened To Beddley After Shark Tank?

Lola Ogden and her easy-to-handle duvet cover, appropriately named Beddley, appeared on Season 11 of "Shark Tank" in 2020, grabbing everyone's attention with their quirky performance. A woman demonstrated how tough it actually is to change a duvet cover while Ogden pitched her idea to the Sharks. Ogden, who has a degree in chemistry and physics, stated that she came up with the idea for a more user-friendly duvet cover due to the hassle one goes through every time the chore is up for handling.

The usual duvet cover has a two-sided opening, which, as we all know, often makes it challenging to stuff the entire duvet in there properly. Ogden, a Nigerian investor and entrepreneur, was fed up with the stressful ordeal and decided to add another opening to the cover, creating Beddley and making the chore a breeze.

After the pitch, the Sharks weren't as impressed as Ogden was hoping for in the beginning. They commended her idea as well as her entrepreneurial spirit, but all of them ultimately backed out of the deal, leaving Ogden stranded with no investors. However, she didn't give up Beddley.