The Bold And The Beautiful's Brooke And Taylor's Unrealistic Pact Explained

The ongoing feud between Taylor Hayes (originated by Hunter Tylo, now portrayed by Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been raging for decades. A central storyline to "Bold and the Beautiful," the two women have been at each other's throats countless times, fighting over who is the love of Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) life. However, at one point, it seemed as if Taylor and Brooke might finally be ready to turn over a new leaf.

After years of back-and-forth and constantly switching between Taylor and Brooke, Ridge left town for a short time to consider who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. In hindsight, giving the women space wasn't the smartest decision Ridge could have made. With Ridge out of town, Brooke and Taylor had time to reflect, and they realized that the person who had been causing this situation to spiral out of hand was Ridge. When he came back to town to share his decision with the women, Brooke and Taylor cut ties with him before he had the chance to choose.

Thus, a newfound friendship between Brooke and Taylor was born. But with all of the history haunting this tentative truce, it was only a matter of time before things fell apart.