Dave Coulier Weighs In On Candace Cameron Bure's Miss Benny Fuller House Controversy

"Fuller House" star Dave Coulier won't get in the middle of drama between his costar, Candace Cameron Bure, and a guest star on the show, Miss Benny. While promoting his "Full House Rewind" podcast during a Yahoo Entertainment interview, he discussed a 2018 "Fuller House" episode that he directed called "The Prom." Actor and YouTuber Miss Benny played the first openly gay character on the show in that episode, which was nominated for a GLAAD Award. According to Miss Benny, Bure — who is openly conservative — made an effort to cut that character from the show.

"I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character," Miss Benny said on TikTok, adding Bure's name in a hashtag. Bure later shut down those claims. While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Coulier remained tight-lipped about the situation; instead, he complimented Bure and explained why he prefers to remain "Switzerland." He noted that although the cast has been through a lot, it's all love at the end of the day.