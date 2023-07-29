What Happened To Cane And Lily's Twins On The Young And The Restless?
Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) certainly weathered a lot of complications during the course of their relationship on "The Young and the Restless." Cane and Lily started dating after Lily split from her boyfriend Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). The 12-year age difference between Cane and Lily was a concern in the beginning, but they fell in love quickly. There were some bumps along the way, but the two ended up happily married until Lily was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Fortunately, the couple was able to have children with Mackenzie Browning (Clementine Ford) as a surrogate. Mac gave birth to twins Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Matilda Ashby (Lexie Stevenson), and the couple was overjoyed with their new family.
Matilda, known as Mattie, and Charlie didn't stay babies for long. The twins aged into teenagers within a few years (a good case of SORAS, or soap opera rapid aging syndrome), allowing them to start their own storylines.
Matilda and Charlie bore witness to the ups and downs of Cane and Lily's relationship
Mattie got an internship at the Hamilton-Winters Group during the summer and was over-eager to live up to her family's expectations. Charlie got a job lifeguarding during the summer at the Genoa City Athletic Club, charming all the guests, even unknowingly flirting with the woman his father had cheated with.
Upon learning that their father had gotten Juliet (Laur Allen) pregnant, the twins were disgusted, but they eventually made peace with their new sibling. Lily kicked Cane out of the house, and the twins were not surprised by the separation. Both twins had their share of romantic hopes and heartbreaks, but both eventually started working as interns at the Hamilton-Winters Group, with Charlie in music and Mattie at Lily's modeling agency.
By this point, Lily and Cane had reunited, but when Lily was sentenced to prison for her part in Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) death, the twins sensed again that their parent's split was imminent. When she was released from prison, Lily and Cane divorced. Lily left to teach inmates at the prison she was sentenced to, and Cane left Genoa City to investigate Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) fake will. Mattie and Charlie were not surprised at these choices, as they had seen how much pain the two had caused each other.
Charlie and Matilda saw a future outside of their small town
With consideration for the twins' future, Mattie and Charlie both received trust funds from Neil (Kristoff St. John) upon his death in the hopes that they would work for the family business in the future. Since Mattie and Charlie were growing up fast, they started looking outside of Genoa City for opportunities.
Mattie applied to Stanford University, working in a medical lab until she could be sure what career path she wanted to take. Charlie traveled to New York City for an internship with a well-known music producer. Mattie and Charlie spent the holidays with Cane in Europe that year but went back to Stanford and New York in the new year.
A few years later, it was mentioned that both of them spent the holidays with Cane and their half-brother Sam (Juliet's son) in Hawaii off-screen. The twins have not been back on-screen in Genoa City since they left to pursue their dreams out of town.