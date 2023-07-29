What Happened To Cane And Lily's Twins On The Young And The Restless?

Mattie got an internship at the Hamilton-Winters Group during the summer and was over-eager to live up to her family's expectations. Charlie got a job lifeguarding during the summer at the Genoa City Athletic Club, charming all the guests, even unknowingly flirting with the woman his father had cheated with.

Upon learning that their father had gotten Juliet (Laur Allen) pregnant, the twins were disgusted, but they eventually made peace with their new sibling. Lily kicked Cane out of the house, and the twins were not surprised by the separation. Both twins had their share of romantic hopes and heartbreaks, but both eventually started working as interns at the Hamilton-Winters Group, with Charlie in music and Mattie at Lily's modeling agency.

By this point, Lily and Cane had reunited, but when Lily was sentenced to prison for her part in Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) death, the twins sensed again that their parent's split was imminent. When she was released from prison, Lily and Cane divorced. Lily left to teach inmates at the prison she was sentenced to, and Cane left Genoa City to investigate Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) fake will. Mattie and Charlie were not surprised at these choices, as they had seen how much pain the two had caused each other.