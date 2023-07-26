What Happened To Paparazzi Proposals After Shark Tank?

Paparazzi Proposals is a company founded by former paparazzo James Ambler, and his company is dedicated to secretly photographing people's proposals. Ambler's source of inspiration was close to home, as his experience working as a celebrity photographer and his own proposal to his wife is what motivated him to start the company.

Prior to starting Paparazzi Proposals, Ambler would photograph celebrities of all kinds in London and then in New York City. He's had close encounters with many famous people, and even got a ride from Angelina Jolie once when his bike got a flat tire. However, Ambler had a blood clot at 28 years old. Add that to the recession, and he lost his job. When he was back on his feet, he decided to start Paparazzi Proposals (originally titled Pap the Question).

"I wanted something that was recession proof in photography — death, taxes, and weddings," Ambler told Daily Mail. He would secretly photograph the couple leading up to the proposal, take pictures of the big moment itself, and shoot some photographs afterward. Sometimes he'd video the proposal as well. After seeing some success, Ambler took his business to "Shark Tank" to discuss making a deal with the sharks.