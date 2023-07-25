What Happened To Bee D'Vine Honey Wine After Shark Tank?

Marketing themselves as "the most sustainable beverage on Earth," Bee D'Vine Honey Wine is inspired by the national beverage of Ethiopia: t'ej. Though this spirit is definitely unique, there have been several wine businesses that attempted to find success on the 'Tank — and failed. Just take the Wine Doctor, whose "Intelli-Stopper" cork replacement was taken off of shelves just two years after appearing on the show.

Founder Ayele Solomon explained on the Bee D'Vine website that he has always had an interest in farming and environmental conservation. But it wasn't until he traveled to the Kafa rainforest in 2009 that a vision for Bee D'Vine came to him. Trees in the forest produced flowers with nectar, which Solomon knew would be perfect for honey wine. Additionally, putting value on the nectar would encourage locals to harvest from trees, rather than cut them down. Thus Bee D'Vine was born in 2014, and Solomon set up his winery in Napa Valley, California.

The conservationist debuted his unique beverage on season 12 of "Shark Tank" in 2020. In his pitch, he explained that honey wine, or "mead," only relies on spring water and raw honey. Since this wine doesn't contain grapes, there also is no need for the traditional land and resources required for a vineyard. Spending less money in exchange for a quality product? This seems to be a sure shot to entice the Sharks — especially Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary, who owns his own winery.