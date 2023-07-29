Ivana Trump Used Her Love For The Slopes To Escape The Soviet Union

The name Ivana Trump is synonymous with wealth and luxury. As real estate mogul Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana had an opulent lifestyle that continued even after the pair divorced in 1992. However, the late socialite didn't always have a glamorous life. Ivana Trump was born Ivana Marie Zelnickova in Zlin, Czechoslovakia, which was then part of the Soviet Union. According to the BBC, Ivana began skiing when she was 4-year-olds. Speaking about her hobby, she told People, "When you are going down a mountain at 80 miles an hour, you cannot count on Mama or Papa. You have to count only on Ivana."

Ivana excelled at the sport and landed a spot on the junior national ski team, allowing her to travel outside the Soviet Union. Ultimately, these excursions outside of communist countries changed Ivana's life forever. A former boyfriend and fellow skier George Syrovatka explained (via Vanity Fair), "She has acquired the taste of the Western world: freedom, fashion, money."

While Ivana wanted to leave behind the Soviet Union for good and live a life where she could acquire these things, there was a problem. Leaving Czechoslovakia illegally could be risky. Thus Ivana decided to marry an Austrian skier, Alfred Winklmayr, in 1971. Through this marriage, she acquired an Austrian passport, meaning she could freely travel to and from the Soviet Union. Ivana left Czechoslovakia for Montreal, Canada, using her Austrian passport, and became a ski instructor.